Neo Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $47.11 or 0.00079529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 659,176.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.64 or 0.00325242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.46 or 0.00850003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neo

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

