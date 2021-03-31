NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Cut by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 478,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.78. 28,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,439. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

