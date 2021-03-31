Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Netflix were worth $311,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.62.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.36. 161,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,248. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.51 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.