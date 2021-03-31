New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 543,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

