New Street Research Initiates Coverage on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Analysts at New Street Research started coverage on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock. New Street Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CREE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

CREE opened at $102.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

