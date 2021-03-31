Newscrypto Achieves Market Capitalization of $114.27 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $114.27 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 516,977.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00294484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.55 or 0.00895234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00048609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00079627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031486 BTC.

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

