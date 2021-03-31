NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Up 14.3% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,069.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.91 or 0.00910638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.00363911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053395 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015139 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001392 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

