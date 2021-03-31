Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 1,518,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,743.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NISTF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

