Noble Financial Upgrades Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) to “Outperform”

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

INDO stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Indonesia Energy has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

