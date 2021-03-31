Node Runners 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $165,418.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Node Runners has a market cap of $5.61 million and $165,418.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Node Runners token can now be purchased for about $243.16 or 0.00411656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00061343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00319482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00815724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00083707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,087 tokens. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io.

Node Runners Token Trading

