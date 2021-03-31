Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOMD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.82.

NYSE NOMD opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

