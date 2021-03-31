Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Noodles & Company posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDLS. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Noodles & Company by 155.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NDLS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 432,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $469.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

