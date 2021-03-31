Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

