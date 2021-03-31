Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $24,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 34.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,413 shares of company stock worth $8,156,970. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

