Northern Trust Corp Purchases 30,495 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $25,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 86.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

