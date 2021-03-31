Northern Trust Corp Purchases 31,881 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of JOYY worth $24,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.82.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

