Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $23,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of PACW opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

