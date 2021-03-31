NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.40

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after purchasing an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $9,728,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 196,008 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

