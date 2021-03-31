NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 88,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after buying an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 421,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,288,248. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

