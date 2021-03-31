NovaPoint Capital LLC Takes $5.44 Million Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000. MiMedx Group makes up approximately 2.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

