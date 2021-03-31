NovaPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,068,036 shares of company stock valued at $247,980,080. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $16.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700,395. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.67, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.