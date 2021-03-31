Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 225,536 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $77,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.40.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

