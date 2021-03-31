Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $64 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,520 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $63,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elastic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Elastic by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Elastic by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,294,000 after acquiring an additional 200,338 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.00. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,317 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,779. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

