Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $72.03 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 259,139 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Sunrun worth $72,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,448.36 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $3,821,599.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,575,501 shares in the company, valued at $111,309,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,934 shares of company stock worth $36,505,884 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

