Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $72.78 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $72,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 540.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,971,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $384.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.01 and a 12-month high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

