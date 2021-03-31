Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 127,388 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127,388 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $69,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

