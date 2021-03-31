Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 104.4% in March

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the February 28th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $79,290.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of NYSE JFR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 267,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,930. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

