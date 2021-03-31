Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

NMS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 6,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

