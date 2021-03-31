Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NNY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,370. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.95.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

