NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NWS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91. NWS has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Get NWS alerts:

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.