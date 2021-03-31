NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 132,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of -379.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

