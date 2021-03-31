Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys 2,147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 601.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,069.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3,170.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.