Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%.

Shares of NYSE:OBLG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 172,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42. Oblong has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Separately, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

