Old Well Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,619 IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,318,000 after purchasing an additional 460,573 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,090 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $464,040.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

