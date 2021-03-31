Old Well Partners LLC Sells 25,481 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Old Well Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the quarter. The Joint makes up approximately 0.8% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in The Joint were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $679.43 million, a PE ratio of 174.52 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $375,141.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,365.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JYNT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.