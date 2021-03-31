Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend payment by 69.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $160.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.30. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,577,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Flex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Omega Flex worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.