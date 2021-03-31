OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 281,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

OSPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $949.59 million, a P/E ratio of 569.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OneSpan by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

