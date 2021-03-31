Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the software company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $465.46 on Monday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $289.71 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

