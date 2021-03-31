Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Releases Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ OEG opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Orbital Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

OEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

