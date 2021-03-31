Origin Dollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $60,973.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.00 million and $60,973.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 454,034.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00306499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.70 or 0.00884232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030870 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,215,554 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Token Trading

