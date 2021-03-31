Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 2.4% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Target were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $199.31. 114,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.85 and its 200 day moving average is $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

