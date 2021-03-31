Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases Shares of 13,000 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.20. 52,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,484. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $72.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

