Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 855,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $204.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.