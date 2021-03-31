Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,100 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the February 28th total of 455,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 71.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFTW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,035. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

