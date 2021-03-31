Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,475 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

