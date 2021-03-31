Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. 13,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

