Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.08. 407,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,765,676. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

