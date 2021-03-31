Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.44.

NYSE OUT opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -114.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $4,883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $38,583,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

