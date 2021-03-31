Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Buy by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.66.

NYSE:OVV opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $7,659,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 759.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 140,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

