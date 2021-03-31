PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

